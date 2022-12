Occupiers continue to use civilian hospitals in the interests of the military and mercenaries of private military companies. More than 100 representatives of the Wagner PMC are undergoing treatment in Bilovodsk. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, in Bilovodsk, Starobilskyi district, Luhansk Region, more than 100 representatives of the Wagner private military company are staying in a civilian health care facility.

In addition, about 120 wounded occupiers are known to be being treated in the so-called "military hospital" in the village of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians are taking medical workers and medical equipment from the regional clinical hospital in Donetsk to Mariupol.

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk Region, the Russians set up a military hospital in the lyceum due to a significant number of wounded occupiers.

The Russian army suffers heavy losses, forcing the occupiers to use hospitals in the captured territories to treat their soldiers. Another improvised hospital of the occupiers appeared in the Kherson Region.