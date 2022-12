The Russians are taking medical workers and medical equipment from the regional clinical hospital in Donetsk to Mariupol. This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, it is noted that the occupiers are taking equipment and medical workers from the Kalinin Donetsk Regional Clinical Hospital to Mariupol.

This hospital is located in the city of Donetsk and is the most modern medical treatment center in the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians set up a military hospital in the lyceum in the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk Region due to the large number of wounded occupiers.

The Russian army suffers heavy losses, forcing the occupiers to use hospitals in the captured territories to treat their soldiers. Another improvised hospital of the occupiers appeared in the Kherson Region.

In addition, in the occupied Horlivka of the Donetsk Region, employees of local medical facilities were forced to donate blood due to its acute shortage for transfusions to the wounded soldiers of the occupiers.

And on December 19, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that in the occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the Russians are massively repurposing the work of local hospitals to receive wounded soldiers.