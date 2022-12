In Russia They Want To Allow Putting Soldiers In Pits And Basements Right In Combat Zone

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has developed and published a draft decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the creation of field guardhouses. The guardhouse is a place where guilty soldiers serve their punishment.

The Russian publication of The Moscow Times writes about this with reference to the published document.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation proposes to allow the establishment of guardhouses in civilian objects, vans, shipping containers and dugouts.

At the same time, it is forbidden to place guilty servicemen in basements where there are no windows or ventilation.

At the same time, Russian soldiers were allowed to be placed in "pits" and "containers", but only under the condition that it is necessary to preserve the lives of soldiers.

The publication notes that the draft decree actually legalizes secret prisons where mobilized Russians who refused to fight are held.

Since the beginning of the so-called "partial mobilization" in Russia, reports began to appear in the mass media and social networks that in some units the Russian servicemen are being held in "basements" for refusing to fight.

Probably, such a measure is necessary in order to reduce the recent increase in desertion and arbitrary abandonment of positions by the Russian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the number of desertion cases among the occupiers is increasing in the occupied part of the Luhansk Region.

And on Tuesday, December 27, the Russian mass media reported that a group of mobilized people who left their positions in eastern Ukraine were detained near Moscow.

It will be recalled that in late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the introduction of punishment for military personnel for desertion, looting or surrender.