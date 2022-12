Defense forces hit 151 objects of the Russian occupiers in a week. This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, during a briefing of representatives of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine at the Military Media Center today, December 29.

"During the week, artillery units and high-precision missile weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine damaged 151 enemy facilities, including 13 control points of various levels, 10 warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants, etc.," Oleksii Hromov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 54 cruise missiles out of 69 launched by the terrorist forces of the Russian Federation during a massive attack on the territory of the state.

In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed another 790 invaders and shot down 10 enemy drones last day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 104,560 of its troops.

Earlier it was reported that the military command of the Russian occupiers had left Kreminna, which is being approached by the Ukrainian military, and the fighting is already going on not far from the city.