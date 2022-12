During the week, the Ukrainian military advanced about 2.5 kilometers in the direction of Kreminna of the Luhansk Region. This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, during a briefing on December 29.

He noted that along with conducting positional defense in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions, the Ukrainian military continues offensive actions in the Kreminna area of the Luhansk Region, where it advanced about 2.5 km during the week.

In addition, according to him, information about the gradual preparation of defensive lines around Luhansk is circulating among the officers of the headquarters of the enemy's 2nd army corps with a location in Luhansk.

"At the same time, it is noted that in the event of a breakthrough by the Defense Forces of Ukraine of the defensive lines of the Russian occupying forces on the Svatove-Kreminna line and, accordingly, the transfer of hostilities closer to the city of Luhansk, a significant part of the servicemen of the units of the 2nd Army Corps, especially among those mobilized on temporarily occupied territories, plans to surrender," Hromov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence reported that the Russians are gathering forces near Kreminna in the Luhansk Region and entrenching themselves there because Ukrainian forces are approaching the city.

Earlier, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported that the Russian occupiers are trying to maintain control over Kreminna, Luhansk Region, and heavy fighting is taking place in the area of the city. On this part of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress.