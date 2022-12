Posts in the Telegram channel of the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak are specially encrypted with emoticons and emojis. This is done in order to give people a little positivity and hope.

Yermak made a corresponding statement in an interview with the 1+1 TV channel.

Yermak was asked why he began mysteriously encrypting his messages recently.

"Why did I start doing this? I think that, first of all, it is important to give people hope. It is very important to treat even serious things with positivity. Plus, we were all once fans of crosswords and puzzles," Yermak said.

At the same time, the head of the President's Office admitted he is being helped to choose the right emoticons and emojis for posts.

He also hinted that he has no intention of stopping, and therefore Ukrainians should expect even more puzzles.

Recently, Yermak's Telergam channel has seen frequent posts consisting entirely of emoticons and emojis.

In social networks, Ukrainians discuss such messages, some positively and some negatively, trying to guess what exactly Yermak means by them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, social networks reacted with a batch of memes to Yermak's mysterious Telegram messages.