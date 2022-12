There Are Currently Up To 11,000 Enemy Personnel On Belarusian Training Grounds - General Staff

The military of the Russian Federation is participating in exercises at the Belarusian training grounds, where currently there are up to 11,000 enemy personnel, as well as more than 400 units of weapons and military equipment of the occupiers.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, during a briefing.

In addition, according to him, as of today, the group of Russian troops deployed in Belarus, as well as in the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts of the Russian Federation, is half the number of the group that was used for the offensive on Kyiv in February of this year - 22,000.

Thus, Brigadier General Hromov clarified that the situation along the state border of Ukraine with the Republic of Belarus remains controlled and stable.

He also noted that even in the case of the involvement of all combat Belarusian military units from the Ground Forces and Special Operations Forces, the joint grouping of the aggressor's forces will number about 30,000 people:

"Which is still less than what was involved in a full-scale invasion. In addition, today Russia has removed from Belarusian territory all stocks of ammunition for artillery systems and rocket launcher systems, which were created in the interests of the armed forces of the Russian Federation on the eve of the attack on Ukraine," said Brigadier General Hromov during the briefing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service reported that the number of Russian troops in Belarus was insufficient to create an offensive group against Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that parts of the Russian tank army, which was defeated in the Kharkiv Region, were transferred to Belarus for training.