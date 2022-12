Russians Report On Work Of Air Defense In Bryansk Oblast And Destruction Of S-300 System

In the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation, in the Klintsovsky district, it was reported that the air defense system had been activated.

The governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz wrote about this in Telegram.

"There was no damage or casualties. As a result of the operation, the UAV was shot down," Bogomaz claims.

The Russian Mash Telegram channel confirmed the fact that the air defense had been activated and stated that two warheads had fallen into the industrial zone. It is also noted that in Unecha, Bryansk Oblast, fragments of a downed drone fell on a car in an industrial zone.

One person is reported injured.

At the same time, the Russian project of independent journalists ASTRA reported that the Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed in the Bryansk Oblast. This allegedly happened in the Unecha district, where there was shelling. ASTRA writes that the drones allegedly dropped explosive devices on the position of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the area of the village of Ryuhiv at 4:30 a.m. Due to this, the S-300 system was damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia announced the shelling of the territory of the Suzemsky district, which was allegedly carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On December 13, a hit occurred at the Russian military base near Bryansk.