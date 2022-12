In the Mykolayiv Region, due to Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure with cruise missiles, an emergency power outage was applied.

The mayor of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported this in Telegram.

"The enemy is attacking. There is an emergency power outage in the Mykolayiv Region. Keep calm! Both defenders and power engineers are working!" Senkevych said.

Today, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555, Kh-22, Kh-32, Kalibr and S-300 missiles.

In total, the air defense forces managed to destroy 54 missiles, while the Russians fired 64.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to Russia's attack on the energy infrastructure on Thursday, December 29, the situation in the west of Ukraine, in the Odesa and Kyiv Regions, is difficult.

Air defense forces destroyed 16 missiles over Kyiv fired by the Russian Federation at the capital.

At the same time, fragments of downed missiles damaged two private houses, an enterprise and a playground in Kyiv. Currently, it is known about three victims as a result of the Russian missile attack on the capital.

Due to the fall of rocket fragments on the tracks on the right bank of Kyiv, electric trains traveling from Darnytsia to the Central Station will temporarily go to a detour. Trains will arrive at track 21 of Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station.

There are currently three victims in Kyiv, including a 14-year-old girl. The injured were taken to the hospital. They are residents of a private house near which the fragments of the missile fell.

Air defense units shot down 21 enemy missiles over the Odesa Region. However, there is also destruction in the Odesa Region.

On December 29, the adviser of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych warned about the launch of more than 100 missiles by Russia in several waves.