Russia Exported Least Natural Gas In Almost 30 Years In 2022 - Media

Natural gas exports from Russia fell to the lowest due to a reduction in European imports and damage to the Nord Stream pipeline. In 2022, the country supplied as much natural gas abroad as it supplied in the first year after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to its own calculations, which are based on data from the Russian company Gazprom.

This year, Gazprom supplied only 100.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas outside Russia, which is 45% less than the Russian company exported abroad in 2021.

Last year, Russian natural gas exports amounted to 185.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas. At the same time, 10.39 billion cubic meters were delivered to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline.

The drop in exports is due to damage to the Nord Stream pipeline, which led to its shutdown. In 2021, Russia was able to supply a record 59.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe.

The agency notes that the export of 100.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2022 is one of the lowest since the collapse of the USSR.

According to Gazprom, the previous minimum was recorded in 1995. Then Russia exported 117.4 billion cubic meters.

Despite this, Russia this year increased the production and sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Thanks to this, the country managed to compensate for the drop in exports to Europe.

Also, Russia was helped by rising energy prices. Its budget revenues from oil and natural gas sales increased by more than a third in the first 10 months of this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of November this year, Russian Gazprom has reduced natural gas production by almost 20%.

We also reported that at the end of October, Europe faced an excess of natural gas due to warm weather and efforts to fill storage facilities.