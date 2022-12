The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (Securities Commission) has adopted a decision regarding the admission of securities included in the S&P 500 stock index to circulation on the territory of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Commission is actively working on expanding opportunities for investing in foreign financial instruments.

The arrival of world-famous companies on the Ukrainian capital market is another step for its integration into international markets and increased investment for Ukraine.

The regulator has the right, on its own initiative, to admit securities that are included in stock indexes on the basis of the approved Regulation on admission of securities of foreign issuers to circulation on the territory of Ukraine.

Therefore, the Commission made a decision regarding the admission of 412 securities that are included in the S&P 500 stock index, and which can be registered on the account of PJSC "National Depository of Ukraine" opened at the international depository and clearing institution Clearstream Banking Luxembourg.

The S&P 500 is a stock index that includes just over 500 of the largest capitalization U.S. stock companies.

The shares of all companies are traded on the largest American stock exchanges, such as the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

The stock index is deservedly called a barometer of the American economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of December 29, 2022, a total of 96 securities of foreign issuers were admitted to circulation on the territory of Ukraine and 412 securities (S&P 500) admitted at the initiative of the Commission.