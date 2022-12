Court In France Applies To Zhevaho Extradition Arrest For 40 Days

A court in France has applied to the former member of the Verkhovna Rada Kostiantyn Zhevaho extradition arrest for 40 days.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

"A trial took place yesterday and Zhevaho was left under extradition arrest," the department said.

Now the French court will consider documents on Zhevaho extradition to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a former member of the Verkhovna Rada, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho faces up to 12 years in prison in Ukraine.

The detention of businessman Zhevaho did not affect the value of Ferrexpo shares.

The former non-affiliated MP was detained on December 27 in Courchevel (France).

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General’s Office sent a request to the Principality of Monaco for extradition to Ukraine of former MP and businessman Zhevaho.

A court arrested in absentia a former non-affiliated member of the Verkhovna Rada, the beneficial owner of Finance and Credit Bank Zhevaho, suspected of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of the bank.

The SBI suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of Finance and Credit Bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminal funds.