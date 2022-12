Constitutional Court Ex-Judge Tupytskyi Did Not Ask For Political Asylum In Austria

Former judge of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi did not apply to the Austrian authorities with a request to grant him political asylum.

He reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"To date, no such request has been made," he said.

Tupytskyi did not specify whether he would seek political asylum in the future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine asks the competent authorities of Austria to extradite Oleksandr Tupytskyi.

The court for the second time put Tupytskyi on the wanted list.

Tupytskyi is accused of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Art. 384 (misleading the court or other authorized body), Art. 386 (preventing the appearance of a witness, victim, expert, forcing them to refuse to testify) of the Criminal Code.

According to the investigation, in October 2018, in a cafe in Kyiv, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, who at that time held the post of deputy chairman of the Constitutional Court, bribed a witness in criminal proceedings.

The witness had to refuse testimony or give "necessary" testimony in favor of the ex-head of the High Commercial Court, which was in the status of a suspect.

In addition, in 2018 and 2019, Tupytskyi provided false testimony in the case of illegal seizure of property assets of the Zuivskyi Energy Mechanical Plant (Donetsk region).