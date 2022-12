Russia will not negotiate the "formula for peace" proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated this, the Russian propaganda channel RIA Novosti reported on Thursday, December 29.

"Russia will not talk to anyone based on the "formula of peace" proposed by Zelenskyy, it is obvious that Kyiv itself is not ready for dialogue," Lavrov was quoted by the publication as saying.

He also said that Russia considers the idea of ​ ​ the President of Ukraine to achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Donbas and Crimea, and payment of reparations by the aggressor country, an "illusion." Against the background of talk of "peace," Russia staged a missile terror of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed holding a public format of negotiations directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On December 12, Zelenskyy proposed to convene the Global Peace Summit during the next meeting of the G20 countries, which he plans to hold this winter.

On December 26, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba announced that the Government of Ukraine aims to hold a peace summit at the United Nations by the end of February 2023.

On December 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded with threats to Ukraine's peace initiative.

On December 28, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would not accept Ukraine's peace plan unless it recognized the temporarily occupied territories as Russian.

On December 28, CNN, citing international experts, noted that peace talks between Ukraine and Russia currently seem unlikely.