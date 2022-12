The fighting in Ukraine has now stalled, as neither Ukraine nor Russia can achieve significant success.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated this in an interview with the BBC.

"The situation just stopped," he said.

According to him, Russia is completely deadlocked, having suffered very significant losses. The Kremlin decided to announce another mobilization of conscripts. On the other hand, Ukrainian forces do not have enough strength to advance in many directions.

"We cannot defeat them in all directions comprehensively. And so do they. But we are looking forward to new arms deliveries," Budanov said.

In his opinion, there is currently no real threat from Belarus. The self-proclaimed head of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, is making efforts to prevent disaster for his army.

"At this time, I see no signs of preparations for an invasion of Kyiv or northern regions by Belarus," he said.

Budanov is also confident that Russia will continue to shell Ukraine's energy infrastructure. However, the Russian Federation will not be able to maintain this level of attacks due to the depletion of missile stocks and the inability of the Russian industry to replenish them. As for Iran, it has not yet supplied missiles to Moscow.

Recall that earlier Budanov said that there are 47 Kinzhal missiles in service with Russia, it is very difficult to produce new ones.