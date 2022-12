The mayor of Poltava, Oleksandr Mamai, was served with the suspicion of disclosing information about the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is stated in the message of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the materials of the SSU, the mayor of Poltava was served with the suspicion of unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment of units of the Armed Forces, committed under martial law (Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the message reads.

According to the investigation, the suspect shared data that was not made publicly available by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense, or other authorized state bodies.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the Poltava SSU Directorate under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2021, the mayor of Poltava, Mamai, got into the Myrotvorets [Peacemaker} base for "Russian propaganda, assistance to terrorists and occupiers."