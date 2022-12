The Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with missiles twice on Thursday, two people were killed as a result of the enemy strikes, another person was hospitalized.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, in the morning, during the air raid, 4 S-300 missiles were recorded in the Nemyshlianskyi and Osnovyanskyi districts.

Critical infrastructure was at enemy gunpoint.

After 2 p.m., according to the mayor of Kharkov Ihor Terekhov, the invaders again fired on Kharkiv.

This time, infrastructure in the Industrialnyi District of the city was under attack.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of the strikes of the invaders, unfortunately, a 50-year-old man was killed, two more were injured. The hospitalized people are in average condition," wrote Syniehubov.

Soon, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported that one of the injured men died in an ambulance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops again fired at Kharkiv after a massive missile attack, hit an object of energy infrastructure.