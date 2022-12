After a massive missile attack, the Russian occupiers again fired on Kharkiv, hit the energy infrastructure.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Just a few minutes ago, there was a new "hit" in the city of Kharkiv, at one of the energy facilities," he said.

Tymoshenko noted that the energy situation in Kharkiv and the region is difficult, specialists are working at hit sites.

It is also known that the metro stopped again in Kharkiv.

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, confirmed the attack at Kharkiv.

"They hit Kharkiv again. Currently, infrastructure in the Industrialnyi District is under attack. Information is being clarified on the destruction and victims," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that the enemy made a high bet on today's massive attack, preparing for it for 2 weeks, but the air defense forces of Ukraine showed incredible effectiveness.