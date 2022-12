Zhevaho Can Face Up To 12 Years In Prison With Confiscation Of Property In Ukraine

Former Member of Parliament Kostiantyn Zhevaho faces up to 12 years in prison in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the sanction of articles of the Criminal Code, which incriminate the former MP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zhevaho is suspected of committing criminal offenses provided for in Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, he organized a mechanism to embezzle USD 113 million from a financial institution, thereby harming the interests of the state and the bank's depositors.

For misappropriation, waste of property or taking possession of it by abuse of official position, he faces imprisonment for a term from 7 to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years and with confiscation of property.

For the legalization (laundering) of property obtained through criminal means, he faces imprisonment for a from 8 to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to 3 years and with confiscation of property.

Currently, Zhevaho has been detained in France, and they want to extradite him to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former non-factional member of the Verkhovna Rada, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho was detained on December 27 in Courchevel (France).