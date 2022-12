On the morning of December 29, a series of explosions sounded in the city of Dzhankoi in the occupied Crimea. Local Telegram publics reported on the work of the Russian air defense.

"Over Dzhankoi something is shot down in the sky. According to our correspondents, there were 3-4 explosions, now a column of smoke is rising over the suburb," writes the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

Recall, December 8, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol there were loud explosions. Then the self-proclaimed "authorities" announced the so-called "shooting down of a drone" over the Black Sea.

On October 27, the occupation authorities of Sevastopol reported a fire at the Balaklava TPP, which allegedly occurred as a result of a drone attack.

Also, on November 22, the work of air defense was recorded in Sevastopol.

Meanwhile, the General Staff said that Russia is preparing UAV operators in Sevastopol.