Last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 790 more invaders and shot down 10 enemy drones. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 104,560 of its military.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of December 29 were approximately:

personnel - about 104,560 (+ 790) people eliminated,

tanks - 3,018 (+ 1) units.

armored fighting vehicles - 6,047 (+ 10) units,

artillery systems - 2,004 (+ 5) units,

MLRS - 423 (+ 5) units

air defense systems - 212 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 283 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 268 (+ 1) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 1,717 (+ 10),

cruise missiles - 653 (+ 0),

ships/boats - 16 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 4,675 (+ 15) units,

special equipment - 179 (+ 0).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the military command of the Russian invaders left Kreminna, to which the Ukrainian military is approaching, and the battles are already near the city.

Meanwhile, today a massive missile attack was launched by Russia on Ukraine.