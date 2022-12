Ukraine Agrees With France To Train Air Force Officers For New Air Defense System

Ukraine has agreed with France to train Air Force officers for a new air defense system.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 28, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov met with French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu as part of his visit to Ukraine.

During the negotiations, the issue of further consolidation of efforts to ensure pushback against Russia's armed aggression and consistent implementation of bilateral projects to strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Forces of Ukraine was discussed.

"Today we have focused on the list of priorities of Ukraine to win this war. This applies to anti-aircraft, anti-missile, anti-drone defense to protect our skies, increasing the amount of 155-caliber heavy artillery and ammunition. After all, powerful Caesar guns used on the battlefield need high-quality shells. We also need armored vehicles to protect personnel. In addition, we agreed to start a new training program for our Air Force officers to prepare and develop a new air defense system, which we will report later," Reznikov said.

Lecornu noted the heroism of the Ukrainian servicemen and assured that France will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for independence and restoration of territorial integrity.

Reznikov and Lecornu discussed Ukraine's military needs for the coming weeks and 2023.

The interlocutors also touched on issues of the system of accounting and transparency of military assistance.

Representatives of the foreign delegation were presented with the introduction of LOGFAS logistics system, which allows monitoring the supply and movement of Western weapons and international technical assistance to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, France handed over the Crotale air defense systems to Ukraine and plans to provide Caesar self-propelled artillery installations in the first quarter of 2023.