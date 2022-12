Debris Of Missiles Fall On Tracks In Kyiv, Ring Train Changes Movement

Due to the fall of rocket debris on the railway tracks on the right-bank part of Kyiv, electric trains traveling from Darnytsia to the Central Station will temporarily go on a detour and arrive at the 21st track of the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station.

This was reported by the official Telegram channel Kyiv City Express (ring train), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Passengers waiting at the Protasiv Yar station in the direction of Sviatoshyn are urged to move to the third island platform.

Those who are waiting for an electric train on the North platform of the Central Station in the direction of Sviatoshyn need to go to the 21st track of the suburban station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday morning, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles from different directions.