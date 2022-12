Enemy Missile In Ivano-Frankivsk Region Hits House And Not Explodes - President’s Office

During a massive enemy shelling on Thursday, December 29, a Russian missile hit a house in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region and did not explode.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Morning, a village in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region, almost a thousand kilometers from Russia. A rocket arrives straight into the house, does not miraculously explode. There are no limits to the cynicism of the Russians," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, air defense forces shot down 21 missiles over the Odesa Region, the wreckage of one of the missiles hit a residential building.

There are no injuries.