Detention Of Zhevaho Did Not Affect Value Of Ferrexpo Shares

The detention of the majority shareholder of the Ferrexpo group, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho, did not affect the value of the company's shares.

This is evidenced by data on the London Stock Exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, as of December 23, shares of the Ferrexpo plc (UK) were quoted at the level of GBP 1.729, as of 08:00 a.m. on December 28 - at the level of GBP 1.705, as of the end of the day on December 28 - at the level of GBP 1.726.

Since the beginning of the year, the quotations of the company's shares have decreased by 42.4% (compared to the quotation level on December 31, 2021 - GBP 2,994).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ex-MP Zhevago was detained in Courchevel, France.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office have sent a request to the Principality of Monaco for the extradition to Ukraine of the former Member of Parliament and businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

The court arrested in absentia the former non-factional Member of Parliament, the beneficial owner of the Finance and Credit bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of the bank.

The SBI suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of the Finance and Credit bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained funds.

In 2022, compared to 2021, Ferrexpo plc (United Kingdom), which controls Poltava Mining and Yeristovo Mining (both located in Horishni Plavni, Poltava Region), expects a decrease in the production of pellets by 47% to 5.9-6 million tons.