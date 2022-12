Metinvest Group established the production of 24 new types of products in 2022.

This is stated in the message of the group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2022, metallurgical enterprises of the Metinvest Group in Ukraine started the production of 24 new types of products, including the joint venture - the Zaporizhstal plant, which produced 8 new products... Restoration of the country's infrastructure and provision of Ukrainian consumers with rolling stock is one of the main directions, for which metallurgical plants of Metinvest started production of new products. The most new products were developed in the segment of graded (8), hot-rolled coils and sheets (6) and steel semi-finished products (6). Also, two new positions appeared in the categories of cold-rolled and thick rolled steel," the statement says.

It is noted that the lion's share of the new products was mastered by the Kametstal plant and the Zaporizhstal joint venture, while the Azovstal plant produced two new brands of thick-rolled products for machine building and the pipe industry by February 24, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 9 months, Metinvest reduced the production of finished products 2.3 times to 2.4 million tons.

Metinvest filed a claim with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia regarding compensation for the damage caused.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest Group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.