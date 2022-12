The Centravis pipe holding (Dnipropetrovsk Region) reached full production capacity.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This week we launched our production at full capacity. Our key equipment is fully powered, hot and cold shops are working. All equipment is working, production is provided with all necessary materials. The logistics team is constantly monitoring the safest ways to deliver finished products," sales director Artem Atanasov quoted in the statement.

According to him, in 11 months, Centravis produced more than 10,000 tons of seamless pipes and paid more than UAH 230 million in taxes in 10 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-November 2022, compared to the same period last year, Centravis reduced the production of seamless stainless pipes by 34% to 10,600 tons.

In 2021, compared to 2020, Centravis increased the production of seamless stainless pipes by 2% to 19,430 tons.

Centravis is one of the world's largest manufacturers of seamless stainless pipes.

The shareholder and director general of the holding is businessman Yurii Atanasov.