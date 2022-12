Russian troops attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles from different directions.

This was announced by the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After a night attack by kamikaze drones, the enemy attacks Ukraine from different directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships," the report said.

In addition, there was high activity of tactical aviation of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia still has missiles for 2-3 massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine when using 70 to 75 missiles in one wave.