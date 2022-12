During a massive Russian attack on Thursday, December 29, a missile hit one of the energy facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region, there were no injuries.

This was announced by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy hit one of the energy facilities of the region, as a result of which a fire broke out on a total area of ​ ​ 50 square meters," she said.

As of 11:30 a.m., the fire was localized, as of 12:30 p.m. - eliminated.

In total, 32 people and 8 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

There are no casualties or injuries.

Another missile damaged a private house on the territory of the Tlumach territorial community, but did not explode.

"At the time of the rocket hit, there were no people in the house. Fortunately, no one was injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

According to her, this is not the only rocket that fell on the territory of the region, but did not explode.

Neutralization of such missiles will occur later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 54 of the 69 missiles fired by the invaders in Ukraine on Thursday morning.