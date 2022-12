In the Kyiv Region, as a result of enemy rocket fire, 11 private houses and a 1 medical institution were damaged, about 180,000 consumers were left without light.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the massive missile attack on the facilities of critical infrastructure of Ukraine lasted almost five hours.

"In the Kyiv Region, air defense forces repelled missile strikes. The enemy aimed at the facilities of critical infrastructure. We have 10 damaged private houses in the Bucha District, one in Vyshhorod District. Also in the Fastiv District, one medical institution was damaged by debris," he wrote.

According to preliminary data, there are no injuries.

Kuleba said that restoration work at the facilities will begin as soon as possible.

"Currently, there are about 180,000 consumers in the region without electricity. According to the decision of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages are in effect," the head of the military administration added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to Russia's attack on energy infrastructure on Thursday, December 29, the difficult situation is in the west of Ukraine, in the Odesa and Kyiv Regions.