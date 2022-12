Air Defense Forces destroyed 54 of the 69 missiles fired by the occupiers at Ukraine on Thursday morning.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on his page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This morning, the aggressor launched air and sea-launched cruise missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles to the air defense system S-300 at the facilities of the energy infrastructure of our country. According to preliminary data, a total of 69 missiles were used in the strike. The forces and means of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 54 enemy cruise missiles. We will stand and win!" he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces destroyed all 16 missiles that were recorded in the airspace of Kyiv.

The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on Thursday, December 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles from different directions.