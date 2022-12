Wreckage Of Shot Down Missiles Damaged 2 Private Houses And Industrial Enterprise In Kyiv, 3 People Injured, A

On Thursday morning, during an air raid in Kyiv, air defense went off, two private houses, an industrial enterprise and a playground were damaged by wreckage of downed missiles, 3 victims are currently known, among them a 14-year-old girl.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The wreckage of the downed rockets damaged two private houses in the Darnytskyi District. An industrial enterprise in the Holosiivskyi District and a playground in the Pecherskyi District were also damaged," the Administration said.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured in the Darnytskyi District.

"At the moment, three victims in Kyiv. Including a 14-year-old girl," Klitschko wrote.

The mayor said that all the victims were hospitalized.

He also noted that on one of the central streets, the wreckage of a rocket damaged a car.

Klitschko warned that there may be interruptions in light supply in Kyiv, and advised to charge phones and other devices, to make a supply of water.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles from different directions.