On Thursday, December 29, Russian troops again attacked one of the energy enterprises of DTEK Energy, its equipment suffered significant damage as a result of a hostile attack.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 29, Russian troops launched another massive attack on civilian and energy facilities of Ukraine. The enemy damaged one of DTEK Energy's enterprises, which had previously been repeatedly shelled. Due to the attack, one of the station workers received minor injuries, he was promptly treated and taken to the hospital. As a result of the shelling, the equipment of the enterprise was significantly damaged," it says.

It is noted that after the end of the attack, the energy sector quickly began to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore the operation of the company's equipment.

"Over the past three months, this is the 22nd terrorist attack by the enemy on DTEK Energy enterprises. As a result, 26 power engineers were injured, 3 were killed. There were also victims among rescuers and employees of contractors," DTEK said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to Russia's attack on energy infrastructure on December 29, the situation in the west of Ukraine, in the Odesa and Kyiv Regions is difficult.

The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on Thursday, December 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles from different directions.