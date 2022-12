Lviv is 90% de-energized due to a Russian massive missile attack.

This was announced by the mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"90% of the city is without light. We are waiting for additional information from power engineers. Trams and trolleybuses in the city do not run," he wrote.

Diesel generators were turned on at critical infrastructure facilities.

The mayor warned the Lvivians about possible interruptions in water supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Russia on Thursday launched more than 120 cruise missiles at Ukraine.