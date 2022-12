40% Of Kyiv Consumers Were Left Without Light After Missile Attack - Klitschko

40% of Kyiv consumers were left without light after a hostile missile attack on Thursday.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"40% of consumers of the capital after a missile attack are without light. Due to necessary safety measures taken by power engineers during an air raid. Now power engineers are working to restore electricity," he wrote.

Klitschko added that the city serves heat and water normally.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier Klitschko said that three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in a Russian missile attack in Kyiv.

The air defense forces destroyed all 16 missiles that were recorded in the airspace of the capital.