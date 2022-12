Due To Attack Of Russian Federation On Energy Infrastructure, Situation In West Of Ukraine, In Odesa And Kyiv

Due to Russia's attack on energy infrastructure on Thursday, December 29, a difficult situation is in the west of Ukraine, in the Odesa and Kyiv Regions.

This was announced by Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko on his page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the enemy has launched another massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Thank you for your excellent work! There is some damage to generation facilities and power grids. As of 11:00 a.m., the situation in the west of the country, the Odesa and Kyiv Regions is difficult. So, there will be emergency blackouts," he said.

Halushchenko noted that energy staff is already restoring energy supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on Thursday, December 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles from various directions.