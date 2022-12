The occupiers are preparing for a "decisive" offensive on the Luhansk Region.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report that high-ranking officials visit forward positions in Bakhmut without hindrance. Ukrainian forces conducted a tactical counterattack that drove Russian forces away from the outskirts of Bakhmut.

Recent combat footage confirms ISW's previous assessment that Russian forces are operating in single-detachment-sized assault groups due to combat casualties.

Footage of the battle, published on December 26, shows Ukrainian fire defeating groups of five to 10 unsupported Russian infantrymen trying to storm Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region.

This footage, although not from Bakhmut, is consistent with a senior Ukrainian official reporting that Russian forces in the Bakhmut area no longer operate as company and battalion tactical groups, but instead operate in small groups of 10 to 15 servicemen.

It is reported that the Russian Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) are intensifying the Wagner military company operations around Bakhmut. Wagner company forces perform a mostly attrition role around Bakhmut and therefore have probably degraded to almost the point of exhaustion and need reinforcements from more traditional Russian elements.

The high level of attrition of the forces responsible for the Bakhmut offensive could hasten the climax unless significant numbers of regular Russian military units were sent to support the offensive and delay or prevent its climax.

At the same time, Russian forces seem to be preparing for decisive action in the Luhansk Region. Russian forces continue to accumulate equipment and forces.

Elements of the Airborne Forces, which were probably previously operating in Kherson Oblast, appear to have been redeployed to Luhansk Oblast after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the western coast of the Kherson Region in November.

Footage from social networks, taken at the end of December, increasingly shows how Russian equipment is being transported through the Luhansk Region.

Russian forces use thermobaric artillery means of the military district in the Luhansk combat zone, which may indicate the priority of operations in this area.

On December 26, Ukrainian intelligence reported that the Russian military appointed a new commander of the Western Military District, who commands Russian troops from the command post in Boguchary, Voronezh Oblast. The Western Military District units are the main forces operating in the Luhansk sector, and the change in command may indicate an attempt to support new decisive actions in the area.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian army threw the largest number of its forces, military equipment and weapons at the Bakhmut direction. However, any enemy attempts to surround the city will fail.