Air defense forces over Kyiv destroyed 16 missiles fired by the Russian Federation at the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram channel on Thursday, December 29.

At first, the head of the capital reported that according to preliminary information from air defense forces, 15 missiles were destroyed over Kyiv. As specified

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of December 29, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaly Kim announced the first launches of Russian missiles.

On December 29, the adviser of the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovych warned about the launch of more than 100 missiles by Russia in several waves.

Air defense units shot down 21 enemy missiles over the Odesa Region.

At the same time, fragments of downed rockets damaged two private houses, an enterprise, and a playground in Kyiv. Currently, it is known about three victims as a result of the Russian missile attack on the capital.