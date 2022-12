Russia has fired more than 120 missiles at Ukraine to kill Ukrainians and destroy the country's critical infrastructure.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, wrote this on Twitter on Thursday, December 29.

"December 29, 2022. Over 120 rockets fired by the "evil Russian World" at Ukraine to destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse... We are waiting for further proposals from the "peacekeepers" about a "peaceful settlement", "security guarantees for Russia" and about the undesirability provocations..." stressed Podoliak.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 29, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian terrorist forces are attacking Ukraine from different directions.

On December 29, Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych warned about the launch of more than 100 missiles by Russia in several waves.

On December 29, Head of the Mykolayiv Regional State Administration Vitalii Kim announced the first launches of Russian missiles.