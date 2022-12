The objects of the critical infrastructure of the Kyiv Region will be equipped with acoustic sensors for the prompt transmission of data about Russian drones or missiles to air defense units. Chief of the police of the Kyiv Region Andrii Nebytov told about this in an interview with the publication Moya Kyivshchyna [My Kyiv Region] on Wednesday, December 28.

In the Kyiv Region, critical infrastructure facilities are being equipped with special video cameras and acoustic sensors as part of the development of the Safe Kyiv Region program, for which about UAH 77 million have been allocated. Nebytov said that thanks to this system, the military and self-defense forces analyze the movement of equipment and other information about the Russian occupiers. The police chief noted that a lot of information about the movement of enemy objects at low altitudes comes from citizens, as they are difficult for radar detection.

"Of course, this information from people is very important for analysis by the military and the taking of appropriate measures by air defense forces. It was decided to equip, if possible, to protect critical infrastructure facilities with appropriate sensors that will be able to collect acoustic information and transmit it in a timely manner for response by air defense units. This will be able to protect not only critical infrastructure, not only substations that are constantly being fired upon by the enemy, but also other objects that will be targeted," Nebytov said.

He also explained that such sensors will allow air defense forces to receive information from radars, 102 lines and places where there are no people, which will allow the military to shoot down a drone or missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 27, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin announced that more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities had been subjected to Russian shelling since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

On December 16, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine needs 17,000 generating stations to get through the winter period.

At the same time, all thermal and hydroelectric plants in Ukraine were damaged.