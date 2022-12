Undersecretary for Global Affairs in Estonian Foreign Ministry Mart Volmer has said that most states do not share Ukraine's approach to the issue of Russia's membership in the UN Security Council, so the question of its exclusion from this body is not currently promising.

European Pravda reported this with reference to ERR.

According to Volmer, few countries share the interpretation that Russia illegally entered the United Nations and took the place of the USSR among the permanent members of its Security Council.

"Estonia is one of the leaders and most active supporters of Ukraine on topics that are just about isolating Russia in various organizations, moving Russia away from decision-making in the world, bringing it to justice for crimes. This direction is very good and correct. Talk about the UN falls into the same category, but in this case we must take into account that Ukraine, unfortunately, does not have very great international support on this issue," said the diplomat.

"This (consideration of the exclusion of the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council - Ed.) would be possible if a very large number of states thought just like Ukraine that Russia, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, acquired this status somehow outside the procedure, illegally, and this should somehow be reviewed. But there are essentially no states that would believe that this is possible and necessary," he added.

In this regard, according to the diplomat, this issue is currently unpromising, and one should focus on those aspects of international life in which Russia can really be squeezed and isolated.

"If it really comes to the fact that this will be put to a vote in the Security Council, then Russia obviously would block it. This is obviously one of the reasons why most states now do not think that this would be a very realistic direction of activity. Russia should rather be obstructed where it is actually feasible, where there is some support for it, where we can move it away from decision-making processes in the world," Volmer said.

Recall that Ukraine initiated the exclusion of Russia from the UN Security Council and the United Nations as a whole.