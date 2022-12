Over the past two days, 11 ships with 422,000 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe have left the commercial sea ports of Great Odesa "along the grain corridor."

The Ministry of Infrastructure has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2 days, 11 ships exported 422,000 tons of agricultural products from the ports of Great Odesa for Africa, Asia and Europe. Among them, the ALANDA STAR bulk tanker with 30,800 tons of wheat for Egypt, as well as the EUROCHAMPION tanker with 45,000 tons of oil for India," the report said.

According to the report, since August 1, 605 ships have left the ports of Great Odesa, which exported 15.9 million tons of Ukrainian food to countries in Asia, Europe and Africa.

At the same time, it is noted that the key obstacle in the work of the "grain corridor" remains braking by the Russian Federation under various pretexts of ship inspection in the Bosphorus.

So, as of December 27, 96 ships are waiting for inspection in the Bosphorus, of which 71 ships are for entry to ports, and 25 are already loaded with agricultural products.

"There are 6 out of 10 scheduled inspections every day. In addition to reducing the number of inspection teams, the Russian side resorted to the tactics of delaying the time of inspections themselves due to the requirements to check the parameters of ships that are not regulated by the documents of the JCH (Joint Coordination Headquarters - Ed.) and have nothing to do with the subject of inspection. Due to such actions, the number of fleets moving under loading with Ukrainian agricultural products is reduced. Thus, the port of Odesa recently sent a BRAVE M bulk carrier with 28,000 tons of grain for African Libya. Before that, it waited a month for an inspection in the corridor to go to the port for loading," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, almost 100 ships with Ukrainian grain were "stuck" in the Bosphorus.

On November 17, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the Initiative for the safe transportation of agricultural products through the Black Sea was extended for another 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the Odesa and Chornomorsk sea ports.