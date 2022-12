Russia will not accept the peace plan of Ukraine if it does not recognize the territories temporarily occupied by Russia, said the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. This was reported by Eadaily on Wednesday, December 28.

Peskov told journalists that there is no peace plan on Ukraine yet, but that it must recognize the occupation of Ukrainian lands, or, as the representatives of the aggressor state call it, "the incorporation of new territories into the Russian Federation." The press secretary of the Kremlin said that Russia will not accept the peace plan on other terms.

"Any plan that does not take into account modern realities cannot claim to be peaceful," Peskov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 26, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, announced that the Government of Ukraine aims to hold a peace summit at the United Nations by late February 2023.

On December 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded with threats to Ukraine's peace initiative.

On December 27, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Ukraine will expel the Russian invaders from its entire territory.