Law Enforcers In Russia Killed 2 Men Who Were Allegedly Preparing Attack On Instructions Of SSU

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation announced the liquidation of two militants who, allegedly on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), were preparing a terrorist attack in the city of Chegem in the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria.

The press service of the authority published a corresponding message today, December 28, TASS (Russian state media) writes about it.

The two men allegedly intended to carry out a terrorist attack in Chegem on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, after which they intended to head to Ukraine. There they allegedly wanted to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the incident took place on December 26 in the vicinity of the city of Nalchik (the capital of the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria).

The men allegedly resisted the arrest attempt. A shootout ensued between them and the Russian law enforcers, as a result of which they were killed.

The law enforcers allegedly found a Kalashnikov assault rifle, a pistol, cartridges and an improvised explosive device from the killed.

According to the Baza Telegram channel, on December 26, a criminal case of preparation was opened against 40-year-old Murat Shadov and 45-year-old Timur Marshenkulov.

According to the channel, the men allegedly wanted to attack the military commissariat in Chegem.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 23, the FSB of Russia announced the detention of a group of Ukrainians and Russians who were allegedly preparing sabotage on behalf of the Ukrainian special services.

We also wrote that two FSB employees were killed in the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, they were blown up by a mine. Two others were injured and hospitalized.