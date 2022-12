Peace Talks Between Ukraine And Russia Currently Seem Unlikely - CNN

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness for peace talks, but at the same time his troops continue to attack Ukraine's energy system, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out the possibility of agreements after the liberation of the occupied territories. Together, these prerequisites do not create a basis for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, CNN reported on Wednesday, December 28.

The publication, citing expert opinions, describes three reasons why peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will not take place in the near future.

First, the statements of the Russian dictator about the desire for peace are contradicted by the increase in the number of troops and strikes on the territory of Ukraine, as well as threats from Putin's entourage.

"Given the successes of the Ukrainian military in recent months, the continued solidarity in NATO's position and the unequivocal nature of Kyiv's desire to restore and maintain control over its borders before 2014, there are no signs that negotiations can end the war at its current stage. A decisive swing on battlefield in the New Year may force forecasts to change, but both sides are deep in what many observers believe could become a long and exhausting conflict," the statement said.

And Zelenskyy's visit to the U.S. - his first foreign trip in ten months - shows his intention to keep allies focused on the conflict and united in their support.

The victories of the Ukrainian army at the front instilled optimism in the Western partners and showed that Ukraine can win the war, therefore the agreements with the Russian Federation can currently give the aggressor a respite for recovery, the publication writes.

Third, attempts to reach an agreement may push the partners to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine, CNN notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 26, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, announced that the Government of Ukraine aims to hold a peace summit at the United Nations by late February 2023.

On December 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded with threats to Ukraine's peace initiative.

On December 28, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia will not accept the peace plan of Ukraine if it does not recognize the temporarily occupied territories by Russia.