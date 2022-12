Rada Held Its Last Meeting This Year, At Which Zelenskyy Spoke - MP

The Verkhovna Rada held its last plenary session in 2022, at which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered his speech.

MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Parliament gathered for its final session this year. At the meeting, they listened to the address of the President to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine about the internal and external situation of Ukraine," he wrote.

In addition to the President, the following were present at the meeting:

government in full force;

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi;

foreign diplomats;

military;

family members of fallen heroes.

Zhelezniak also noted that the address was postponed for 1.5 hours due to an air alert in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the previous meeting, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a scandalous law on the media, which was criticized by Western journalists.

Also, at the last meeting, parliamentarians appointed MP Maksym Dyrdin (Servant of the People faction) as their representative in the Constitutional Court.