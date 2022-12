Genocide And Violation Of Human Rights. Foreign Ministry Reacts To Forced Issuance Of Russian Passports In Occ

Russia's forced issuance of passports to residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine is yet another proof of genocide and violation of fundamental human rights.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Russian President Putin's decree regarding the procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship by Ukrainians living in the occupied parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions.

The ministry called the decree "worthless", which shows Russia's unwillingness to negotiate, as well as the Kremlin's desire to continue the war.

Forced passportization and forced assimilation confirm the criminal essence of the totalitarian Russian regime, which deprives Ukrainians of the right to freely choose citizenship.

"The procedure for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainian children and adolescents between 14 and 18 years of age who were forcibly moved to the territory of the Russian Federation without the consent of the recipients is particularly indignant, which is a flagrant violation of fundamental human rights and evidence of the genocide of Ukrainians by Russia," the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the decree approved by Putin, which violates a number of international rights and treaties. The ministry notes that this document does not have any legal consequences for Ukraine and the majority of UN members.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers began the process of forcing children to obtain Russian citizenship in the Luhansk Region.