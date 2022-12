Russians Dig In Around Kreminna. AFU Continue To Put Pressure On City

The Russians are pulling forces under Kreminna in the Luhansk Region and dig in there, because Ukrainian forces are approaching the city.

This was reported on Twitter by the British Ministry of Defense.

They noted that after the release of Lyman in the Donetsk Region in October, Kreminna became a vulnerable strategic target for the Armed Forces.

Realizing this, the Russian occupiers began building new large defences in the area. Apparently, they will hold the front here. The area is of important logistical importance for the Donbas Front of Russia and is also an important city in the Luhansk Region.

The British Intelligence recalled that Russia still justifies the war in Ukraine with the "liberation" of this territory.

Recall that in occupied Sievierodonetsk, they continue to publish lists of apartments into which local authorities plan to break and settle people for whom they cannot provide housing. The real owners of such apartments, as a rule, left the city.

At the same time, the invaders began the forced process of obtaining Russian citizenship by children in the Luhansk Region.

At the same time, in the Luhansk region there is an increase in cases of desertion of Russian servicemen.