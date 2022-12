On Wednesday, the Russian occupiers fired on the village of Kizomys in the Kherson Region, three people were injured, among them a 14-year-old child.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kherson region, the village of Kizomys. 3 people were injured due to enemy shelling. Among them, a 14-year-old child with a mine-explosive injury," the report said.

All the injured were taken to the hospital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 27, the invaders fired 50 times at the territory of the Kherson Region, three people were injured.