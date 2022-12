17 temporary crossings operate in the Kharkiv Region.

This was announced on his Facebook page by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past week, two more crossings have connected the region. Road workers continue to provide logistics in the region and work on vital routes. In total, 25 bridges were destroyed in the region, there is already passage through 17, temporary crossings were erected there and temporary bridges were installed, 4 more objects are in operation. Road crews have been working on the roads of the Kharkiv Region since mid-September, during which time it was possible not only to restore passage at destroyed bridges, but also to provide passage along key routes to neighboring regions and liberated settlements.

According to Kubrakov, 588 km of national roads and 24 km of communal streets of de-occupied cities were cleared from the consequences of hostilities in the Kharkiv Region.

"On state roads, a set of works was carried out: elimination of emergency pit and repair of the road surface, strengthening of roadsides, dismantling of structures of destroyed bridges, renewal of marking, repair of metal barrier fencing and vehicle pavilions. Work to restore road infrastructure in the region continues," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Highway Agency (Ukravtodor) agreed with Matiere to supply light bridges in the amount of EUR 25 million.

Norway sent 10 bridges to Ukraine to restore travel in the war affected regions.